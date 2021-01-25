The key card

“My partner disliked my bidding in this deal,” a fan writes. “She said I should have tried for a grand slam. Something is wrong with her logic or my play. I didn’t take even 12 tricks.”

North might have had a different hand for her raise to three spades. If her king of clubs were the king of hearts, seven spades would be cold. South could have probed, starting with a red-suit cue bid.

My fan says West led the ten of clubs against six spades: jack, queen, ruff. South drew trumps, tried unsuccessfully for a 3-3 diamond break, lost a heart finesse to West’s king and lost a second heart at the end.

Makeable

The slam was makeable. South draws trumps with the A-J and leads dummy’s king of clubs: ace, ruff. She takes the ace, queen and king of diamonds. When West discards, South leads dummy’s seven of clubs and discards a heart: a loser-on-loser. West takes the eight but must lead a heart from the king or yield a ruff-sluff.

Never bid an iffy slam without the seven of clubs!

Daily question

You hold: S 4 H 9 7 5 D J 9 7 2 C A Q 6 4 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT and he rebids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s jump-rebid in his own suit promises a good six-card suit (rarely, a seven-card suit) with 15 to 17 high-card points. It’s possible you have a game if his hand is ideal — he might hold A K 10 9 7 6, 3 2, A K, K 8 2 — but the odds are against that. Partners never hold ideal hands. Pass and hope he wins nine tricks.

