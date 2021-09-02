 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The League' actor to appear at The Market in Valpo

'The League' actor to appear at The Market in Valpo

The League actor to appear at The Market in Valpo

Steve Rannazzisi 

 Joseph S. Pete

Steve Rannazzisi. a comedian and actor who starred in the popular FX comedy show "The League," will appear in Valparaiso.

Rannazzisi appeared along with Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Jonathan Lajoie and Paul Scheer on "The League," the raunchy fantasy football comedy set in Chicago that ran for seven seasons on the FX and FXX cable networks. He appeared as Kevin McArthur on the critically acclaimed show that featured returning cameos from comedians like Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Rogan and Ike Barinholtz.

He also has appeared on the show "Punk'd" and the movie "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." As a stand-up comedian, he has recorded two specials. He currently hosts a podcast called "What's The Odds?" 

He will appear on stage to do live stand-up comedy on Sept. 26 in the Grand Hall at The Market, at the site of the former landmark Strongbow Inn at 2405 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso.

Alan Ford, Dean Jernigan and Koffe Black, three past headliners from The Market Comedy Club, will open.

"The featured opener is Jayson Thibault, host of the Punch Drunk Sports podcast," booker Jeff Webb said. "It’s one of the largest names and events we’ve ever done. We plan on bringing many more big names to The Grand Hall at The Market in the next 12 months."

Tickets are $25. There will be a two-drink minimum for the 21+ event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.themarketvalpo.com or call 219-531-0162.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts