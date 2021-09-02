'The League' actor to appear at The Market in Valpo

Steve Rannazzisi. a comedian and actor who starred in the popular FX comedy show "The League," will appear in Valparaiso.

Rannazzisi appeared along with Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Jonathan Lajoie and Paul Scheer on "The League," the raunchy fantasy football comedy set in Chicago that ran for seven seasons on the FX and FXX cable networks. He appeared as Kevin McArthur on the critically acclaimed show that featured returning cameos from comedians like Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Rogan and Ike Barinholtz.

He also has appeared on the show "Punk'd" and the movie "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." As a stand-up comedian, he has recorded two specials. He currently hosts a podcast called "What's The Odds?"

He will appear on stage to do live stand-up comedy on Sept. 26 in the Grand Hall at The Market, at the site of the former landmark Strongbow Inn at 2405 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso.

Alan Ford, Dean Jernigan and Koffe Black, three past headliners from The Market Comedy Club, will open.