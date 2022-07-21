The long and short of it

In the club lounge, Cy the Cynic was musing about this and that.

"I read somewhere," Cy told us, "that a man is a bit taller in the morning than at night."

"Don't know about that," Unlucky Louie sighed, "but I know I'm always short at the end of the month."

Louie loses consistently in our penny game -- due to bad luck, he insists. When he was declarer at today's four spades, he took the ace of hearts, drew trumps and led a club, finessing with dummy's ten. East took the jack and returned a heart.

Down one

Louie ruffed and led a second club to the queen. East produced the king and led a diamond, and West took the queen and ace. Down one.

Louie is so broke he can't even pay attention. He should draw trumps ending in dummy and next let the jack of diamonds ride. If West wins and shifts to a club, Louie plays dummy's queen. East wins, but Louie later forces out West's ace of diamonds and discards two clubs from dummy on the K-10 of diamonds, assuring the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S A K Q 10 5 H A D K 10 9 8 C 8 5 4. The dealer, at your right, opens one heart. You overcall one spade, the next player bids two hearts and two passes follow. What do you say?

ANSWER: Some players — quite reasonably — would have doubled one heart, intending to bid spades next. You certainly should not sell out to two hearts. Double. Your partner will bid a minor suit or belatedly support your spades. Rarely, he will pass for penalty.