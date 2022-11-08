'The need is definitely greater': Salvation Army gearing up for Red Kettle season

They’re as much a part of the season as Santa and Rudolph, and they’re needed more than ever.

Area Salvation Army centers are looking ahead to the 2022 Red Kettle campaign to boost their coffers. Even with the pandemic in the background, Salvation Army leaders say the need is greater and calls for assistance are up at all sites in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

“The need is definitely greater,” said Maj. Katie Pinkston, of Salvation Army of LaPorte County. “We’re seeing a very large amount of people coming in for assistance.”

Typical aid includes rental or mortgage assistance, and help with utility bills and food. In addition to a food pantry, LaPorte offers a holiday food box. The center also partners for Toys for Tots on Christmas gifts for children ages 16 and under.

Last year, Pinkston estimated, 400 children received gifts. She projects gifts for 600 children this Christmas.

The Red Kettle drives all end Dec. 24. The LaPorte drive begins Saturday. LaPorte’s goal is $100,000, with bell ringers at eight sites.

This drive, Pinkston said, “basically takes care of holiday service, but it also helps us get through the majority of the year. Without this, we cannot serve the community.”

Kevin D. Feldman, director of development for the three Lake County Salvation Army centers, said the charity is dealing with “leftovers from COVID.”

Helping new families, new seniors

Feldman noted, “The need is actually greater. We’re seeing a lot of new families, new seniors.”

People moving from Illinois to Indiana may be homeless, Feldman said, staying temporarily with friends or relatives. Other people, he said, may be unemployed or underemployed. Also, families are dealing with inflated gas and food prices.

“They have to make a decision,” Feldman said. “Do I pay for food, gas or rent?”

The Lake County Red Kettle drive kicks off Thursday at the Schererville Strack & Van Til. At that time, Strack’s officials will present Salvation Army with a $100,000 donation to be divided among the Lake and Porter county centers. That money will provide gift cards for Salvation Army families.

The Lake County Red Kettle goal is $303,357 for the three centers at Gary/Merrillville, Munster/Hammond and East Chicago. The three centers sponsor a Christmas toy drive that last year helped an estimated 1,500 children.

In addition, Feldman said, the East Chicago site hosts a weekday soup kitchen that can draw 30-100 diners.

“A lot of people may have a job, but they’re underemployed. Inflation is taking a toll,” Feldman said. “We’re seeing a lot of single moms who’ve never used our services before.”

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign began in 1891 by Capt. Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal. Recalling his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, he recreated the “Simpson’s Pot,” an iron pot in which passersby placed charitable donations.

McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland, California, Ferry Landing, at the foot of Market Street where it could be seen by all those going to and from the ferries. By 1895 the “kettle” was used by 30 locations along the West Coast, and by 1897 the campaign was making its mark eastward. That year, the kettle effort in Boston and other locations nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy.

The tradition continues helping Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families and also serve 30 million people with various yearlong services. These include religious services, disaster response, social services youth programs, senior centers, Christmas programs, veterans assistance, prison services, and human and sexual trafficking advocacy.

The Porter County drive kicked off last Thursday at 29 locations, said Mary Bosch, the site’s manager of social services. The center, which operates a food pantry three days a week, has set a Red Kettle goal of $95,000, with an overall Christmas drive goal of $183,000.

In addition, the Porter County center receives donations from local churches for holiday food baskets. Businesses and individuals also donate, as the center plans to distribute more than 500 food gift cards.

Auxiliary Capt. Jim Pritchard said that in addition to financial and nutritional needs, Porter County has seen an increase in free children’s classes in piano and archery.

“We’re seeing an increase in need,” Pritchard said, citing 25-30 new families seeking assistance every month. “Food prices are high. Gas prices are high. People are spending their money on other things.”

The Porter County site also sponsors an Angel Tree, Pritchard said, which last year provided gifts for 500 children.

In Michigan City, Salvation Army has set a 2022 Red Kettle goal of $210,000. With 11 sites for bell ringers, Maj. Dale Simmons said he needs more volunteers to assist with the campaign that kicks off Nov. 2. Bell-ringing volunteers may call Simmons at 219-877-5184.

“The need is starting to go back up,” Simmons said. “We see a rise in service.”

COVID, Simmons said, has been part of the problem. The Michigan City center operates a food pantry and diaper bank, in addition to accepting clothing donations.

The Red Kettle drive is vital, Simmons said, because “we still get requests even after COVID. This drive helps us serve others at the level we’re used to doing it.”