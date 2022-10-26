 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Prince Experience to make it rain purple in Hobart

Don your Raspberry Beret, hop in your Little Red Corvette and head to Hobart this weekend.

Nothing Compares 2 seeing The Prince Experience at the Hobart Art Theatre.

The Prince tribute band will play at the vintage Art Deco movie theater-turned-concert hall at 230 Main Street Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"The Prince Experience is the Ultimate Prince Show of the Year," Promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said. "This is the party show of the year. We are excited to have him play in Hobart.”

Gabriel Sanchez fronts the Prince tribute act. Expect to hear classics like Purple Rain, I Wanna Be Your Lover, U Got the Look, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Alphabet St., Starfish and Coffee and Call My Name.

"Playing all of the greatest hits from the Purple One himself, The Prince Experience has been packing dance floors and setting stages on fire for over 10 years," Panicali said.

People are also reading…

The Minneapolis native died in 2016 after selling more than 100 million records worldwide, earning acclaim as one of the greatest musicians ever. He was a prolific musician who put out 39 albums during his lifetime and has continued to release new music posthumously with rumors of stockpiles of unreleased music at his estate in Paisley Park, Minnesota. His countless accolades included a Billboard Icon Award, an Academy Award, the Grammy President's Merit Award, a Golden Globe and American Music Awards for Achievement and Merit. He's been inducted into many hall of fame, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets start at $20.

For tickets visit ticketweb.com

For more information, visit facebook.com/theprinceexperience or https://www.facebook.com/mushmusicllc/

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

