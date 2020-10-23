The prof wasn't ROFL

AFAIK, my friend the English professor is quite appalled by the “shorthand” that has taken over the internet and social media.

“It’s corrupting the language,” the prof complains. “Write ‘before,’ not ‘B4.’ We speak English, not bingo.”

The prof was West in today’s deal.

“When I saw that massive dummy,” he told me, “I wasn’t confident of beating 7NT, BTW, much less 6NT. Declarer took the ace of spades and then the K-Q. My partner discarded ... a heart. (OMG!) Declarer then cashed dummy’s top clubs, and partner threw a diamond.”

Last trick

“Declarer continued with four top hearts and the ace of diamonds. At Trick 12, he exited with a heart, and my partner had to concede the last trick to the king of diamonds. Making six. My partner needed to look B4 he leaped. TYVM, partner.”

FWIW, East should defeat the slam. IMHO, he must discard diamonds on the third high spade and third high club. He must keep all his hearts, thereby avoiding the end play.

BCNU tomorrow.

Daily question