Just as this column was going to press, the news came that Scott Larson, a much loved and respected member of the Northwest Indiana music community had passed away. He died July 2 after a live performance.
This news leaves an empty hole in many hearts. A truly talented song crafter and performer, Larson's gift of music touched many lives during his years on the scene, often popping up to sit in with fellow musicians at open mics and jam nights.
A native of Munster, Larson was always a welcome sight on any stage and gave his all with every performance, whether doing a solo gig, or as a member of regional groups like The Resonators, The Scott Larson Band, Hot Damn, etc. who were blessed to have him as a member. Scott Larson collaborated with many local music makers and his friendship, wisdom, advice and humor will be missed by too many to count.
"Scott was a pillar of the local music scene and helped so many people, myself and Jack (Whittle) included," recalled NWI songwriter/performer James Gedda. "The scene around here wouldn't be anything like it is now without Scott." Most recently, Scott was found making music on Sundays at Finnegan's Pub in Dyer. Specifics and information about funeral/memorial arrangements were not known to this writer at press time. Rest in peace Scott Larson.
MUSIC NOTES
• At 6 p.m. on Friday, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz perform a special, stripped-down, front porch-style acoustic blues set on the Pav Stage at Wolf Lake as the special musical guest of Paul Rodgers & Bad Company. Rodgers, who cites Morganfield's father Muddy Waters as a huge influence on his own music, invited the hometown bluesman and his group to be part of Friday's Festival of the Lakes performance. More: festivalofthelakes.com.
• This Saturday's 7:30 p.m. all ages concert by country artist David Nail has been moved from the Crown Theatre in downtown Crown Point to the city's new outdoor pavilion stage at Bulldog Park (183 S. West St.). Tickets $30-$50, available at eventbrite.com.
• The Singer/Songwriter Competition Finals happen tonight at Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Event time is 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Eight finalists chosen from a pool of submissions will compete for $1,500 in prize money, plus recording and performing opportunities. Midwest music pros Robin Bienemann, Jim Peterik, and Patti Shaffner will pick the top three in Round One, leaving the final choice as winner up to the audience in Round Two. Tickets: $10. More: acornlive.org.
• One of Chicago's finest musical talents, the great Corky Siegel, offers up an evening of outstanding and eclectic music performed on piano and harmonica on Saturday at the Acorn. Siegel is a wonderful entertainer who keeps his audiences captivated from the minute he steps on stage. A Midwest musical treasure, Siegel remains at the top of his game. Tickets: $30. More: acornlive.org or corkymusic.com.
• The music of classic rock group Journey gets performed by tribute act, Infinity tonight from 7:30-10:30 p.m. as the "2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series" (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland continues. Band info: SouthernAccentsBand.com. Tickets for the 21 and older performance are $7. More: 219-932-2530, ext 324.
• The Generation Gap will have toes tappin' with a repertoire of R&B, Soul and Funk covers this Saturday at the "Highland Music & Market" event at Main Square Park (3001 Ridge Road) in Highland from 6:30-8 p.m. Opening from 5-6:15 p.m. will be acoustic alt-rock duo Kris & DJ (members of Stop.Drop.Rewind). This week will be the last Music & Market event at Main Square until Aug. 17, as the Highland Parks Dept. hosts its annual Summer Community Theater performance ("Willy Wonka") on the park's Gazebo Stage on the following two weekends (July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3). More: 219-838-0114.
• Tonight's installment of "Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series" features the Top 40/classic rock band, Eaten Alive from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend. More: facebook.com/breakingdawnband.
• Northwest Indiana-based Meet The Beetles performs from 7 to 9 p.m. July 18 in Tinley Park at the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center Outdoor Band Shell for this week's installment of the city's "Thursdays in the Park" music series. Learn more about the lads online at: meetthebeetles.info.
• The LaPorte Fire Fighters and WIMS-95.1 FM team up to present "Rock The Park" on July 20 in Fox Park (Truesdell Ave) in LaPorte. The event headliner is blues-rock guitar great Pat Travers and his band kicking out classic hits like "Boom, Boom (Out Go The Lights)," "Crash And Burn" and "Snortin' Whiskey" at 8:30 p.m. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. with The Remedy Band and Pointin' Fingers performing prior to The Pat Travers Band taking the stage. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. More: LaPorte Fire Department at 219-362-3456.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes a weekend full of classic rock with Gato on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by the group, Downfall at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Blues giant Billy Branch and his band, The Sons Of Blues, have just released their new Alligator Records CD, "Roots & Branches: The Songs of Little Walter," and will celebrate it with performances in Chicago on July 19, July 20 at Rosa’s Lounge (3420 W. Armitage Ave.) and July 26 and July 27 at Kingston Mines (2548 N. Halsted St.). Branch has traveled the world over the last few decades carrying on the Chicago blues tradition he learned first-hand from icons including Big Walter Horton, James Cotton, Junior Wells, Carey Bell and Willie Dixon. Tickets for both shows: $15 in advance/$20 at door. More: rosaslounge.com or kingstonmines.com.
• Local actor/director Alexandria Shinkan of Munster will guest in-studio at noon Friday on Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" radio program to talk about the upcoming community theater production, "Willy Wonka," which she will be directing for the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Shinkan will be joined on the program by a few of the cast members. "Willy Wonka" runs on July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3 at Main Square Park. More: 219-838-0114 or highlandparks.org