The Region offers colorful autumn walks

The colors of fall beckon us, offering a short but beautiful time to walk through the swirl of leaves as they float in a kaleidoscope of colors from the trees above, to hear their crispness beneath our feet and be enveloped in the wonders of autumn. Whether you want to celebrate the season in an urban setting, a bison prairie, along rivers and big and little lakes, traversing gardens or walking on an abandoned railroad line, it’s all out there, waiting for you.
The Friendship Botanical Gardens in Michigan City date to 1936. Sections of the gardens had been showcased as part of the Century of Progress International Exposition held in Chicago in 1933-34. Divided into two major areas, each with 12 different gardens that encompass a plethora of different countries including Romania, Ireland, Norway and Germany, as well as a French maze, Polish garden and tea house, a Native American garden and tall grass prairie, and the Persian rose garden. There are also interconnected trails, designed for easy meandering. The Celebration Trail loops around Lake Lucerne, crossing the bridge over Trail Creek and connecting to the Path of Nations that circles the International Gardens and connects to both the Wilderness Trail and Old Indian Trail. Check their website to see dog friendly areas.
Also in Michigan City, Brincka Cross Gardens, once a private home, has four-acres of gardens lovingly planted and tended for four decades by the owners. Now a park open to the public, there are 21 acres of woodland trails offering a peaceful and easy walk for almost everyone. The trails operate in concentric circles looping around and making it easy to change directions and go off on different tangents without getting lost. At the peak of their colors, the gardens are ablaze in color.
Less well-known than many of the Lake County Parks, the 317-acre Stoney Run Park in Hebron offers serenity amongst its many woodland trails for both equestrians and hikers, with ponds, a fishing lake and Vietnam Veterans Memorial to stop and give thanks for services rendered. Add to that, Stoney Run is one of the few areas beyond the dunes with elevation adding a little challenge for walkers.
Starting near the historic sites in Deep River County Park, the easy walking Deep River Trail follows, you guessed it, Deep River, and continues across Ainsworth Road to Big Maple Lake. Sights along the way include the jewel colors of changing leaves reflective in the waters of the river and lake.
Take a walk into history by following the 3.9-mile Little Calumet River and Mnoke Prairie Trail located in the Indiana Dunes National Park. Paralleling the river, which was a major transportation route in the days before roads, the trail travels through hardwood forests and connects the Bailly Homestead, once a stage coach stop and trading post, to Chellberg Farm and loops to the Mnoké Prairie Trails, with restored stretches of pre-settlement grasslands.
Another not-to-be-missed trail is the national park's Cowles Bog Trail, a Natural Historical Landmark named after Henry Cowles, a University of Chicago professor who in the late 1800s discovered ecological succession in the dunes plant life. The path leads to a fen (or bog), travels through a hardwood forest where the trees at their peak showcase rich colors of red, yellow and orange, and then winds towards the beach.
Unlike many of the other trails mentioned here, the 3 Dune Challenge is a definite challenge, requiring those participating to scale the highest points in Indiana Dunes State Park. Not for the weak of legs, it’s the equivalent of 55 stories up three towering dunes. Keep in mind that running on sand requires 1.6 times more energy than running on a hard surface. If you can do it, the trip up and down is gorgeous, as are the views from the peaks where the colors of fall seem to endlessly stretch out along the shores of Lake Michigan.
Not quite the challenge of the 3 Dune hike, the 3.8-mile state park Trail 9 is considered a moderate hike and connects the woods to the Lake Michigan shore.
Want to go where the bison roam? Then head out to the 8,400-acre Kankakee Sands at the Nature Conservancy. Four years ago, 23 bison were brought to Kankakee Sands in Morocco, Indiana to help manage the prairies. Now more than 70 graze on 1,100 acres of prairie grass (a bison’s favorite meal). A bison viewing station provides a wide viewing range. Visitors and bison are separated by a tall hot-wired fence because, well, bison are big and can be very grumpy. They’re also not always visible or close by, so plan on a possible wait until they ramble into view, or follow one of the trails for an hour or so and then check again. No matter what, it’s all worth the time, as this land and the animals ranging here represent part of Indiana’s early history, when large herds of bison established traces throughout the state.
Rise above Chicago on The 606, a 2.7-mile elevated linear park built on an abandoned industrial train line. More than just a walk, The 606 features scenic lookouts, an observatory, public art installations and a chain of street level parks to visit.
Take a walk along the Nature Boardwalk at the south of Lincoln Park Zoo. Besides fall colors, there are fantastic skyline views and numerous garden areas by the Lincoln Park Conservatory as week as North Pond.
Fingers crossed, there’s a chance of spotting a bald eagle when rambling along the Little Calumet Hiking Trail. Mostly a paved trail, suitable for bikers as well as hikers, there’s lots of wildlife to be seen and, the occasional bald eagle as well. Walkers can, if they want, go off trail into Oxbow Park, an 89-acre nature park located in the Hessville neighborhood along the north bank of the Little Calumet River.
