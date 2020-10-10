The Region offers colorful autumn walks

Want to go where the bison roam? Then head out to the 8,400-acre Kankakee Sands at the Nature Conservancy. Four years ago, 23 bison were brought to Kankakee Sands in Morocco, Indiana to help manage the prairies. Now more than 70 graze on 1,100 acres of prairie grass (a bison’s favorite meal). A bison viewing station provides a wide viewing range. Visitors and bison are separated by a tall hot-wired fence because, well, bison are big and can be very grumpy. They’re also not always visible or close by, so plan on a possible wait until they ramble into view, or follow one of the trails for an hour or so and then check again. No matter what, it’s all worth the time, as this land and the animals ranging here represent part of Indiana’s early history, when large herds of bison established traces throughout the state.