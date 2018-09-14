The body count is all-too present and visible in our Region.
At least 404 people died in 373 fatal crashes across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in a five-year period.
Our most congested and unavoidable roadways have been the staging ground for most of the death.
So what are the other common threads?
People are dying on our roads — family, friends, neighbors — from a host of causes, much of it attributable to risky behavior and human error.
Mixed into the 373 fatal crashes is a toxic cocktail of drunken driving, surpassing the percentage of state and nationwide roadway fatalities.
In a special section inside today's Times, we do a deep dive into our Region's Deadliest Roads, sifting through five years of data detailing each crash.
The 20-page special section will pinpoint the deadliest roadways, the common factors making them deadly and the real human stories behind the tragedy.