The rest of the story

A newspaper editor assigned a cub reporter to cover the biggest society wedding their town had seen in years. The cub returned empty-handed.

"No story," he told the editor. "The groom didn't show."

There would have been no story in today's deal if North's clubs had been K-Q-5-3. Then North would have opened one spade and would have become declarer at four spades, losing a trick in each side suit and making his contract without breaking a sweat.

As it was, South opened, West issued a passed-hand double, and North redoubled. After two passes, West ran to 1NT. If he'd been doubled there, he would have redoubled to insist that East bid a suit. But North showed his spade support, and South went to four spades.

West led a trump, and declarer drew trumps. He led a diamond to dummy's queen and a diamond to his ten and West's jack. And West then led ... a low club.

South had to guess: Should he play dummy's jack or king?

South knew he was safe if East had the king of hearts; South would lose a diamond and maybe two clubs. So South assumed that West had the king (which was likely anyway due to his double).