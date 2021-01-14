The sound of silence

Unlucky Louie, who has a houseful of kids, says that silence is golden — unless all the kids are home, in which case it’s downright suspicious.

As declarer at today’s 3NT, Louie put up dummy’s jack to win the first heart but next led ... a spade. East rose with the ace to return a heart, and West took four hearts for down one.

“I could have finessed in both diamonds and clubs,” Louie shrugged, “but forcing out the ace of spades looked simpler.”

Extra trick

Even if Louie set up four spade tricks, he would have only eight in all and would need an extra trick in a minor. But Louie should have listened to West’s silence. West surely had five or more hearts headed by the A-Q, and with a side ace, he would have overcalled at favorable vulnerability.

East was likely to hold the ace of spades. At Trick Two, Louie can let the nine of diamonds ride. He next finesses in clubs, then goes to the ace of diamonds to pick up the diamonds. He wins five diamonds, three clubs and a heart.

Daily question

You hold: S A 7 H 10 3 2 D Q 5 4 C K 9 7 6 2. The dealer, at your left, opens one heart. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Your hand is worth about 10 points. The textbook call is a jump to three clubs to invite game. A bid of two clubs would deny as many as 10 points. Still, I would prefer longer or stronger clubs since partner might bid 3NT next, hoping to run several club tricks. I would accept either call.

