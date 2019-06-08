urgent The Times Photos of the Week The Times Photos of the Week Jun 8, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Reyden Campbell, 3, of Chicago Heights, is really only interested in the toppings of his pizza Saturday at the Dyer Summer Fest in Pheasant Hills Park. John J. Watkins, The Times Lake Central High School graduates, including Camille Bereolos, far left, catch moments during a video tribute June 2 at commencement. Kale Wilk, The Times Joseph Butynski makes Long Johns Thursday at Munster Donut in Munster. The local doughnut shop is turning 50 this year. Ty Vinson, The Times Lake Central's Tommy Philpot motions with his hand as his ball rolls near the hole Thursday during a boys golf regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. Kale Wilk, The Times Jennifer Toth, left, and Marija Todoroska wave to their families Thursday at the Crown Point High School graduation ceremony. John J. Watkins, The Times World War II veteran Bill Wellman displays war memorabilia in his house in Valparaiso. Ty Vinson, The Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight ENTRIES CLOSE MONDAY: Win up to $1,000 when you enter the 2018 Destinations Photo Contest! promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? Print Ads Ad Vault Renewal By Andersen PFP June Creative Jun 5, 2019 Ad Vault 1/4 page June edison - HELOC 16 hrs ago Longworth Media / 1st Source Bank 1070 EAST 86TH STREET SUITE 71-B, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46240 317-431-3074 Ad Vault featured home 16 hrs ago Ad Vault Art and Entertainment Jun 6, 2019 Golden Times 9010 Hook Street, Highland, IN 46322 219-696-7078 Ad Vault Athlete of the Week 6-7-19 Jun 7, 2019 MARKETING 601 45TH, MUNSTER, IN 46321 999-999-9999 Ad Vault June 5 Jun 5, 2019 Albert's Jewelers 711 Main St, Schererville, IN 46375 219-322-2700 Website Ad Vault Bajco Papa Johns Value Added Flag Ad for Jun 5, 2019 Ad Vault Fathers Day Promo 16 hrs ago HBA OF NWI 800 E 86TH AVE SUITE A, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 219-227-4749 Website Ad Vault AE0000033782-001.pdf Jun 3, 2019 Ad Vault Schererville Tab Online Jun 5, 2019 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM 901 MAC ARTHUR BLVD, MUNSTER, IN 46321 219-836-4582