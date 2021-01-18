The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 17-year-old was identified as the person who died following the two-vehicle crash.
- Updated
A 17-year-old was identified as the person who died following the two-vehicle crash.
- Updated
"He told me, 'I have the power to help, so how can I sit this out? End of conversation.' He worked until his final breath."
- Updated
The accused wrote in a note during an apparent suicide attempt that, "I am 66 ... and not dying in prison ... I love Victim #1 with all my heart and this will be easier on her. "
- Updated
Looking through a window, the property owner saw a red dog — which he described as "a poor little skeleton" — tied by a short rope to a wire dog cage filled with feces, court documents state.
- Updated
Research to date suggests that although the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it does not cause more severe infections, officials said.
Tavern food permit revoked by Porter County Health Department for violations of COVID-19 protocols, officials say
The Porter County Health Department revoked the food permit of The Steel Barrel Tavern on Friday.
- Updated
Police found the woman had suffered injuries consistent with her claims of abuse, but prosecutors filed a motion in December seeking to drop charges because they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
- Updated
The defendants are accused of beating two teenagers to death as they slept inside a suspected crack house in Hammond and bludgeoning a woman, who was found face-down in a blood-spattered living room.
- Updated
A six-story structure containing 55 units would go up on the site of a former Amtrak train station north of U.S 12 just west of Franklin Street.