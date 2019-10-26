A Porter County Sheriff’s officer leads a “suspect” away from the scene following his apprehension at Ivy Tech Campus in Valparaiso Wednesday morning during a full scale active threat response exercise that involved more than 50 college employees and students, along with volunteers from various community organizations.
Dick Thelan, left, a survivor of the World War II heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, leaves the soon to be commissioned USS Indianapolis with Ray Sherer Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dressed as a monkey and banana, Emma Jashenski, above, of Crown Point, sits on her father, Dennis', shoulders as they wait for the start of the Dyer Halloween parade on Oct. 20.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point celebrates point against Penn during LaPorte Regional championship Saturday night.
John Luke
The Rev. Jeff Burton celebrates Mass at the home of George and Sue Livarchik.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, left, offers his presentation to the St. John Township Board Tuesday.