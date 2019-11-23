Randall Wilson, of Morristown, Indiana, waves an American flag with an apple stuck on its pole Tuesday during the Red for Ed Action Day rally outside the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Wilson has a daughter who is a math teacher.
Gary Ludwig holds adopted son, Nathaniel, 3, as they are sworn in Tuesday during finalization of Nathaniel’s and his sister Natalie’s adoption in Judge Gwenn Rinkenberger’s courtroom at the Porter County Juvenile Services building.
Randall Wilson, of Morristown, Indiana, waves an American flag with an apple stuck on its pole Tuesday during the Red for Ed Action Day rally outside the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Wilson has a daughter who is a math teacher.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gary Ludwig holds adopted son, Nathaniel, 3, as they are sworn in Tuesday during finalization of Nathaniel’s and his sister Natalie’s adoption in Judge Gwenn Rinkenberger’s courtroom at the Porter County Juvenile Services building.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso’s Corbin Till, left and Peyton Krutz celebrate the team's 10-7 semistate win over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Friday in Valparaiso.
John Luke
Mary Ellen Slazyk, left, comforts her daughter, Mary K. Kaminski, after the Hammond school board voted to close two schools Wednesday. Kaminski is a graduate of Clark Middle/High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Members of the Indiana Guard Reserve serve as color guard at the Middle East Veterans Memorial dedication and Veterans Memorial Trail groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 17 in Hebron.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon, left, gets control of and passes a loose ball away from North Dakota's Brady Danielson on Nov. 17 in Valparaiso.