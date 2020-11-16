The Times Photos of the Week
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Hoosiers are expected to follow to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The governor said in all counties businesses open to the public soon will be directed to post signs on their doors informing customers and employees face masks must be worn on the premises.
Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Tuesday he's joined the state to a lawsuit that claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unlawfully extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received.
Hebron Fire Department, which Dustin McDaniel volunteered at, did everything they could to save the young man's life before he was taken into a medical helicopter Wednesday night, the fire chief said.
The child's mother, who The Times is not naming to protect the girl's identity, testified she walked in on Wilson as he sexually abused her 8-year-old daughter in February at her Gary home.
Friday night, Northwest Health - Porter was on total bypass, meaning that the facility was at capacity and could not accept new patients. Gatherings will be limited to 25 people.
A 39-year-old Texas teacher is facing murder charges after sheriff's deputies say she shot her teenage son during their morning drive to school.
When the manager opened the cash drawer, the man reached over the counter and pulled her forward, police said.
The East Porter County School Corp. announced in a district-wide email Friday it is forgoing its e-learning option for most students in its six schools for the second semester.
“Please understand that this is real. Wear masks, wash hands. ... Don’t think you’re invincible. It can happen to anyone, any age.”