Superintendents for 16 Lake County districts and the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative signed on to a letter Monday saying their schools will reopen for face-to-face instruction.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office declared the juvenile deceased at the scene.
The charging document says Rodney Wood has a history of "physical violence, threats, and confinement of women, including a case he is currently on probation for."
A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday near a local bar, police and the Lake County Coroner said.
Land said police will release further information soon as details are gathered from case detectives.
All city beaches and Washington Park will be shut down, effective midnight Friday through July 23, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is keeping the reopening of Indiana's economy on pause for at least two more weeks.
The Northwest Indiana-style smashed burger was featured on a popular, long-running Food Network show over the weekend.
The mayor of Whiting is closing Whihala Beach for the foreseeable future since the unusually large crowds at the beach are not following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He is not the one who stabbed his friend during a robbery earlier this year, but the 27-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.