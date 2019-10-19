From left, Tremain Johnson, Patience Wilcher, Aahjanee Bournes and Angel Aridge admire the painted rocks created by the students for a Northwest Indiana Active Shooter Initiative art project on Friday at Calumet New Tech High School.
St. Casimir School second-grader Ethan Salazar chats with Bruce White on Tuesday during White's visit to the school. White and his wife, Beth, are gifting $16 million to help Catholic school students in the Region through a partnership with the Big Shoulders Fund and the Diocese of Gary.
From left, Tremain Johnson, Patience Wilcher, Aahjanee Bournes and Angel Aridge admire the painted rocks created by the students for a Northwest Indiana Active Shooter Initiative art project on Friday at Calumet New Tech High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Damon Kroeger, right, sacks Lake Central's Mateo Cedano Friday in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
St. Casimir School second-grader Ethan Salazar chats with Bruce White on Tuesday during White's visit to the school. White and his wife, Beth, are gifting $16 million to help Catholic school students in the Region through a partnership with the Big Shoulders Fund and the Diocese of Gary.