The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"I don't know how to go on without her," said Stacy Spejewski, mother of Molley Lanham. "I am now the mother of a murdered child."
- Updated
When Anthony Varela noticed the woman was upset and crying, he asked if she was going to be OK and said he wanted to hold her, police said.
- Updated
The girl sobbed as she told reportedly police she felt panicked when she was unable to free herself from Alec Zrodlowski.
- Updated
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
- Updated
The man also allegedly threatened to shoot the teen’s younger sister and attempted to shoot his mother, but was thwarted when his gun magazine fell out.
- Updated
Gov. Eric Holcomb is temporarily suspending all non-emergency, inpatient surgeries at Indiana hospitals after proclaiming Wednesday the Hoosier State "is on fire" with COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
The coroner's office was dispatched to the crash site at 9:22 p.m. and found that the woman was the only occupant in the Chevrolet truck, the coroner's office said.
- Updated
Roxann Kerner will appear before Porter Superior Court Judge-elect Mike Fish, who is replacing Judge Roger Bradford at the start of the new year.
- Updated
The Lake County prosecutor's office filed level 6 felony charges Monday against Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association and its security workers, Adam L. Wood, 21, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 23, of Portage.
CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills: 'Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue'
- Updated
"Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue for the steel industry," CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "If you live in Indiana it has to be lot more rewarding ... to work at a steel mill than to drive for Uber."