John Cliff, 4, from Whiting, knocks down a tower he built at The Hulk’s Smash Wall on June 22 during Superhero Saturday in Whiting. The wall-smashing event was part of a larger superhero training area put together for kids to play in.
Andrean players celebrate with a dogpile at first base after the 59ers' 2-1 victory over Edgewood on Tuesday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
John Cliff, 4, from Whiting, knocks down a tower he built at The Hulk’s Smash Wall on June 22 during Superhero Saturday in Whiting. The wall-smashing event was part of a larger superhero training area put together for kids to play in.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Bartender Siouxsie Slench prepares cocktails for patrons Friday during the grand opening at 3 Floyds Distillery in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura, center, applauds June 16 during induction ceremonies for 4 new mascots to the Mascot Hall of Fame.
John Luke, The Times
Sister M. Evangeline reads a Bible verse in a program made for the Franciscan ExpressCare open house and blessing Wednesday at the old hospital campus in Michigan City.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Porter County officials and other VIPs pose for the groundbreaking at the old Porter County jail. It's being converted to a county facility including a new 911 center.