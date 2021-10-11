The Times Photos of the Week
The driver, a 17-year-old Crete male, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The boy endured puncture wounds and lacerations caused by blunt force trauma to his face, scalp, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, back, right hip, legs and feet, Dr. Zhou Wang testified.
Officers found a 27-year-old man dead in a vehicle and a 26-year-old in a yard nearby after responding to the 700 block of Locust Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
"The Region has lost a visionary, a builder of homes and commercial properties."
Police said the extent of the child's injury is currently unknown, but he is expected to survive.
The man admitted to playing drinking games with the woman and two other men, who are also charged in the alleged rape, and sexually assaulting her even though he knew she was too intoxicated to consent, court records say.
The father, who was taken to jail and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, told police he was in the bathroom and believed his son was in his own room playing when the shooting occurred.
Leonard G. Young, 20, admitted he shot 18-year-old Tyree Riley in the chest after a fight in March outside Merrillville High School, court records show. A 19-year-old man in a car with Riley suffered a graze wound to his head.
Three of a kind can be beat in poker, but it’s hard to top that hand with the Chacon family.
"It was apparent Michael's behavior was simply a ploy to avoid going to jail," police said.