The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies respond to Dyer hospital after gunshot victim, irate group arrive, police say
- Updated
A group of people arrived at Franciscan Health hospital Dyer and became irate Tuesday night, police said.
- Updated
Vashnie L. Willis, 35, of Gary was pronounced dead about 5:06 p.m. the day of the crash at St. Catherine Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
- Updated
Ford plans to temporarily shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off workers next week as a result of the global semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted the automotive industry.
- Updated
Christopher A. Wells, 18, of Hammond, claimed he shot Jesus Castillo in self-defense during a phone call with detectives hours after Castillo's body was found riddled with bullets, according to court records.
- Updated
After shooting himself in a Hammond cemetery, the critically injured man died Thursday afternoon, police reported.
- Updated
Daniel Peters said the alleged victim was honking at another vehicle and then "brake checked him bad," according to police.
- Updated
Leonard G. Young, 20, and Tahari K. Watson, 18, are accused of killing Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, and shooting Riley's friend after a fight over a girl outside Merrillville High School.
- Updated
"Brian (Hill) then told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time," according to a charging document describing the first incident of the alleged abuse.
- Updated
The male patient told police he approached a man who was yelling at a woman and tried to mediate the situation, prompting the man to get a machete-style knife from a car and stab the patient in his thumb and shoulder, police said.
- Updated
Two separate wrecks resulted in a flurry of debris and chemical leaks on the roadway, causing a portion of Interstate 94 to be closed for a total of 12 hours.