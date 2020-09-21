The Times Photos of the Week
The alleged shooter, who was apprehended on scene when police arrived, "indicated he was responsible for the actions," police said.
The boy, who was taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, is charged under the new law of offense against a computer user, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
Hobart police pulled over one of three men charged in a homicide early Saturday in Gary after he dropped a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at St. Mary Medical Center. The wounded man, the driver and a third man were charged Monday with murder. Police are still seeking a fourth suspect.
"(The alleged victim) stated Felicia (Williamson) only gets like this when she has been drinking 'fireball,' " according to the incident report.
The woman told police she was in her home with her cousin, her cousin's boyfriend and the defendant, her friend of 10 years, court records state.
Victim Julian Tinoco's mother is asking anyone who was affected by her son's death or has an opinion on what sentence the defendant should receive to write a letter to Judge Diane Boswell.
The state directive to wear a mouth and nose covering in public places where social distancing is not possible likely will be in place for months to come.
The couple is accused of stealing as much at $160,000 from the organization by withdrawing cash from its accounts, buying airline tickets, gift cards and jewelry, and paying for remodeling work at their home.
YouTube video shows young men defecating, stun gunning each other, running naked through abandoned Lew Wallace school
The Gary Police Department opened an investigation into a 13-minute YouTube video. "Obviously, we certainly can't tolerate this of behavior in the city," Mayor Jerome Prince said.