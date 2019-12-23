Jim Hendrick, of Lowell, holds bulldogs Olive and Lucy as runners line up Saturday for the start of the 10th annual Santa Run, Walk and Ride in downtown Crown Point. Most were in holiday garb, many of them dressed as Santa, as they ran down Main Street from St. Mary Catholic Community School.
From left, East Chicago firefighters Joe Villegas and Manuel Paredes and retired firefighter Carmelo Gonzalez Jr. rally outside of East Chicago City Hall on Tuesday ahead of a public safety committee meeting to further discuss an ordinance for shift changes.
Ragen Hatcher looks over at her father, Richard Hatcher, as he lies in state Friday at the Genesis Convention Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John Luke, The Times
EdisonLearning CEO Thom Jackson reacts as State Rep. Vernon Smith criticizes the company on Dec. 16 during an Indiana State Board of Education hearing at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Southlake Mall Santa Claus James Watters, of Hobart, uses sign language to communicate on Dec. 15.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Nina Serrano, of Hobart, wears a sweatshirt with a picture of Adriana Saucedo, her best friend, during a vigil Thursday night in Portage.