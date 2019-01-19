Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, arrives with his representation Monday at the U.S. federal courthouse in Hammond. Jury selection for the mayor's public corruption trial was set to begin in the morning.
Griffith Police Department and members of the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force announce new charges and details in Alayna Ortiz's homicide investigation on Thursday at a news conference at the Griffith Town Hall.
Gary traffic control worker Lemont Ragland clears snow from the sidewalk outside the Genesis Convention Center Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
South Central players react and celebrate with The Kup after defeating Kouts 55-33 Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 during the PCC tourney girls semifinals at Boone Grove High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, arrives with his representation Monday at the U.S. federal courthouse in Hammond. Jury selection for the mayor's public corruption trial was set to begin in the morning.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso's Markus Golder, center, puts up a shot while being guarded by Loyola Chicago's Clayton Custer, left, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019 at the Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith Police Department and members of the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force announce new charges and details in Alayna Ortiz's homicide investigation on Thursday at a news conference at the Griffith Town Hall.
Tony V. Martin, the Times
Andrean guard Eric Goodes, 5, takes a shot Wednesday.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.