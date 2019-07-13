Bridal consultant Megan O'Brien, right, assists paramedic and bride-to-be Alicia Begeske with the selection of a wedding dress Tuesday at Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland. Alicia's father, Bernard Begeske, offers his opinion.
Sister Mira L’Amor cheers after learning it is the first Pride festival for someone who stopped at her table Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Pride Festival in Highland. L’Amor is part of Indiana Crossroads Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which is a non-profit organization tailored to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.
Children hold signs protesting the separation of families at the southern US border Friday at Wicker Park as about a hundred people gather for a Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to end Human Detention Camps.
Bridal consultant Megan O'Brien, right, assists paramedic and bride-to-be Alicia Begeske with the selection of a wedding dress Tuesday at Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland. Alicia's father, Bernard Begeske, offers his opinion.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sister Mira L’Amor cheers after learning it is the first Pride festival for someone who stopped at her table Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Pride Festival in Highland. L’Amor is part of Indiana Crossroads Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which is a non-profit organization tailored to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Children hold signs protesting the separation of families at the southern US border Friday at Wicker Park as about a hundred people gather for a Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to end Human Detention Camps.
John Luke
Avery Andryske, 6, of St. John, is elated after winning a large stuffed dog Thursday at the St. John Festival.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Maragret Caraher, of Munster and a member of the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra, tunes her violin Saturday night at Lakefront Park.
John Luke
Following the Hula Hoop contest, Caleb Hamm, 7 of Lowell, left, and Isaiah Sickinger, 6 of Lowell, do some free-form exercise with Hula Hoops at the Lowell Corn Roast Saturday at Liberty Park.