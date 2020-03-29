The Times Photos of the Week
During a Statehouse interview, Dr. Kristina Box said she agreed with the Ohio health commissioner, who said Thursday up to 1% of Ohioans likely already have the virus. That'd be 67,000 Hoosiers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an unprecedented executive order Monday directing all Hoosiers to stay home until at least April 7, except in limited circumstances.
The company would not say exactly how many jobs would be affected
Late last week, staff members were told to "lock the doors," as the location was to permanently close its doors in the wake of the coronavirus, said Proprietor Carissa Shelton.
Six new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Lake County, bringing the county's total to 17, according to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Gary police, along with the Indiana State Police, will fully enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order that he issued on Monday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
A Crown Point woman has filed new claims that she has been harmed by animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms.
UPDATE: Crown Point hospital treating 4 coronavirus patients; Region has at least 26 confirmed cases
A hospital spokesman has confirmed Franciscan Health in Crown Point has four in-patient COVID-19 cases.
Lake County Health Department officials revealed details of the Region's first coronavirus death.
Police officers throughout Porter County have been given the green light to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's order for Hoosiers to remain home to combat the spread of COVID-19.