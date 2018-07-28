urgent The Times Photos of the Week Jul 28, 2018 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now The Babushka Brigade has always been a crowdpleaser at the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade John J. Watkins, The Times Buy Now Josh Peck of Pleasantville, Ohio gets tossed in his bull riding attempt at the Porter County Fair Rodeo. John J. Watkins, The Times Buy Now Kids play basketball together during "Ronamoe Day," an anti-violence rally and picnic in honor of Dvontai "Ronamoe" Wright Saturday in East Chicago's Nunez Park. Kale Wilk, The Times Buy Now Akili Shakur, chairman of Christ United Methodist Church's "Saving Our Families" works on inside demolition of a home in the 4400 block of Lincoln St. in Gary. John J. Watkins, The Times Buy Now One-year-old Bennett Brown of Crown Point reaches for the Stanley Cup Trophy as he and his mother Katie Brown pose for a picture. John J. Watkins, The Times Buy Now Lake Central graduate and Detroit Pistons guard/forward Glenn Robinson III helps lead a basketball drill during his annual basketball camp Saturday at Lake Central High School in St. John. Kale Wilk, The Times Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion Subscription Promo Unlimited Access to Digital for ONLY $5 web onlypromotion SLIDESHOW: Who's hiring in NWI?