The woman was admitted to the Gary hospital Jan. 23 after suffering a broken right and left arm, a fractured rib and punctured lung as a result of a car crash, according to court documents.
UPDATE: Southlake Mall under new management after owner defaulted on debt in Israel, reportedly faces foreclosure
Big changes could be in store for the Southlake Mall if Pacific Retail Capital Partners remains in control.
America's Antique Mall plans to open a 55,000-square-foot antique store with hundreds of vendors in the Highland Ultra Plaza this summer.
The relationship between the two people is unknown at this time and police are investigation the deaths as a homicide.
The post goes on to announce there will be no 2021 season and, "due to the continued lack of volunteer participation we have made the decision to disband Portage Little League in its entirety."
The incidents occurred in Hostetler's classroom during school hours, Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman said.
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.
The business did not sustain any major or structural damage and it will reopen on Sunday.
Jessika Lile broke down in tears as she sat on the stand listening to the hysterical 911 call she made in the moments after her husband, 42-year-old Nicholas Lile, was shot to death Jan. 3 in their home.
Investigators collected several weapons from the scene and several pieces of bloody clothing.