Lake Central coaches and staff cheer after Cristian Ponce defeated Penn's Alex Slates on Saturday in the 138-pound final match at the Harvest Classic Wrestling Tournament at Lake Central High School in St. John.
A worker for the city of Crown Point Public Works Department cuts up a tree trunk in preparation for its removal on Main Street a few blocks south of the Crown Point Square. The tree took power lines with it leaving the nearby neighborhood in the dark for a good part of the day.
Serial Mouse performs Saturday night at the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point during the Hunger Strike Music Winter Music Fest 2018, a concert to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Four local bands played, with a $10 admission fee or a can of nonperishable food.
