The Times Photos of the Week
It’s safe to say that Erica Markiewicz was a fan of the show “Tiny House Nation” on the A&E Network.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing items from a business.
A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle accident on a busy road in Calumet City Monday afternoon.
A factory in LaPorte was named one of the 100 worst "super polluters" in the country by a new study.
A Crown Point student is being kept home for two weeks after coming into contact with a student at Avon schools that are being closed to prevent coronavirus contagion.
The Crown Point Community School Corp., Munster schools and all seven Porter County schools are among the three-county long list of schools closing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Munster native Nathan Kondamuri scored $400,000 in financing on Shark Tank Friday.
During a Statehouse interview, Dr. Kristina Box said she agreed with the Ohio health commissioner, who said Thursday up to 1% of Ohioans likely already have the virus. That'd be 67,000 Hoosiers.
Three homes in the Amberleigh Estates subdivision were destroyed over the weekend, causing at least $100,000 in damages, police say.
All Indiana casinos will close at 6 a.m. local time Monday — for at least two weeks — to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.