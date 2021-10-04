The Times Photos of the Week
GARY — A woman faces a murder charge after fatally shooting her cousin while driving on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.
CROWN POINT — As Chanel Nelson and her children arrived Tuesday night at Full Spectrum Fitness in Crown Point a crowd of dozens quieted and pu…
After spending six months being intubated in the hospital, an 18-year-old Lake Station teen died of COVID-19.
GARY — A 27-year-old Chicago man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night, police said.
CROWN POINT — A Gary man posted two bonds totaling $13,500 Monday on charges he shot, physically abused and attempted to murder a girlfriend i…
Mark J. Halliburton, 38, admitted in a plea agreement he fatally shot Monica J. Mills, 43, his on-again, off-again girlfriend, in April outside a Hammond Catholic school.
Johnny Peluyera's mother told a judge he was a joy to be around and always knew how to make people laugh.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, police convened at a hotel near Southlake Mall to investigate.
Offices will be turned into living spaces in Hammond's tallest building. The goal is to bring "downtown apartment-style contemporary living" by spring 2023.
Communities across Northwest Indiana are looking to take a stance against puppy and kitten mills.