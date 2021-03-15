The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The man had been reported missing form Hammond on Jan. 28.
- Updated
"(A resident) advised to be careful as cockroaches sometimes fall from the ceiling and could land on your head/shoulders," Portage police Lt. Troy Williams said.
- Updated
The Gary man was remembered by a close friend as a creative person with a good heart.
- Updated
"We have to do a thorough and honest investigation to determine what action is appropriate," Portage City Attorney Dan Whitten said.
- Updated
Three males emerged from a gangway July 5 in Gary, shooting 16-year-old Christopher Watson to death and wounding a 56-year-old Gary man, police said.
- Updated
Rice was arrested Jan. 18, 2019, on allegations she pulled down a retail associate's pants in a dressing room at Victoria's Secret and made a comment about the associate's private area.
- Updated
School officials said once the alleged conduct was discovered by the school administration, the School City of Hobart notified Hobart police and Lake County Child Protective Services.
- Updated
A teen charged with murder in the death of a 7-month-old boy appeared disoriented and disheveled after calling 911 and repeatedly saying, "I killed baby, take me to jail," according to court records.
- Updated
"He thought that he hung up the phone," James Lane, pastor at the local Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church said. "It was a hot mic situation."
- Updated
No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.