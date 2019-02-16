Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 17, 2019 @ 5:09 pm
Surrounded by his attorneys, Portage Mayor James Snyder, center, and his wife Deborah arrive Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Hammond to learn his fate in his public corruption trial.
North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan talks Wednesday to "13 Reasons Why Not" conference participants at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Cliff Jenkins gets ready to fill the creamer Thursday, Feb. 07, 2019 at the Speedway in Winfield. The 84-year-old says he loves coming to work and volunteering at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
Portage's Jacob Moran, left, wrestles against Cathedral's Zeke Seltzer in the 113-pound final match Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Horses are wrangled as firefighters battle a blaze Thursday near Crown Point.
Valparaiso head coach Barak Coolman calls out to his players Friday at Valparaiso.
