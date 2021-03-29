The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that state COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, will expire April 6, and all Hoosiers age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 31.
New operator to reopen Portage 16 IMAX, plans heated reclining faux-leather seats, full bar and Blaze-like pizzeria
- Updated
The show will go on at the Portage 16 IMAX, where a new operator plans to reopen the theater with heated recliners and a full bar that will deliver drinks right to your seat.
- Updated
As the victim ran away, he heard one of the men yell, “Video tape this, I’m gonna gut him like a fish,” according to court reports.
- Updated
After making contact with Brown, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Brown's car that also had three passengers younger than 18, according to court records.
- Updated
Michael Overton, 42, of Valparaiso, died of multiple blunt force trauma to his head, the Porter County coroner's office said after a preliminary autopsy.
- Updated
Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening will serve a one-week suspension after he asked why a Lowell police officer was working a DUI checkpoint in Cedar Lake and arresting “my guys,” records allege.
- Updated
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open to the public at 5 p.m. May 14, following a guitar smashing ceremony that will mark the completion of the $300 million Gary gaming facility.
- Updated
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said before she struck his vehicle, the woman pulled up next to him and screamed obscenities at him from her car.
- Updated
A former big-box store that's been empty for years is coming down soon to make way for a new development.
- Updated
Experts in the UK believe this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death as compared to other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding.