Johnny Frazier, of Portage, holds one of the rabbits that he and his friends rescued on April 21. The group discovered over 30 rabbits during a late night excursion near the Little Calumet River on April 18.
Students in Amy Henderlong's fourth period Biomedical Sciences class check their heart rate after running stairs as they study the heart during class. Duneland School Corp. has an upcoming referendum vote. The district is seeking an extension of its previous operating referendum to continue funding programs like STEM activities for students.
Runners leave the starting line of the 39th Annual Hub Run 5K Saturday morning at Bulldog Park in Crown Point.
John Luke
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster’s Maria Delis swings her racket during the Munster and Lake Central tennis match Wednesday at Lake Central High School.
John Luke
John Luke, The Times
Munster’s Ariel Gallerdo is caught between second and third base by Kankakee’s Madison DeKock Friday at Kankakee.
John Luke
League of Women Voters member Karen Ballantine indicates the 30-second warning Wednesday during the Portage mayoral debate hosted at Iron Workers Local No. 395.