People gathered at the Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville May 26 for the American Legion First District Veteran’s Memorial Day Service. The event featured speakers including U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and music by the Merrillville High School Symphonic Band and Wolffgang Hobart High School Choir.
John Luke, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb is interrupted by a train passing by during the Indiana Dunes National Park renaming ceremony Tuesday at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education in Gary.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Senior Brandon Ferguson of Boone Grove High School competes in the boys long jump Friday during the IHSAA track and field state finals at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington.
Ty Vinson, The Times
A 2019 Chesterton High School graduate leans in and listens to PennyJo Morris give her commencement speech Thursday.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Barb Butcher, of Dyer, helps clean up debris, including roof shingles, May 27 after a reported tornado traveled through a portion of Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The umpire calls Crown Point's Drew Horton, left, safe at home after Portage's Xavier Alvarez tried to tag him out on May 27 in Crown Point.