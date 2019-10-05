urgent The Times Photos of the Week The Times Photos of the Week Oct 5, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 Valparaiso's Matt Tomczak reacts after the Vikings defeated Merrillville 29-28 Friday in Valparaiso. Kale Wilk, The Times Ethan Chick, 7, Connor Chandler, 8, and Layne Chavez, 8, cut the ribbon to begin the annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville on Sept. 29. John J. Watkins, The Times Iddings Elementary School second-grader Mason Merrell reacts as attorney Ken Allen reads Dr. Seuss' "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" to the class on Sept. 30. John J. Watkins, The Times Bishop Noll Institute Principal Lorenza Pastrick speaks at the Respect Life celebration Wednesday at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer. John J. Watkins, The Times People walk from the old Lake County Courthouse to Bulldog Park on Wednesday in Crown Point during St. Jude House's 24th annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month. John Luke, The Times Motorcyclists leave Wicker Park on Sept. 29 for the 20th anniversary Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride. John Luke, The Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions AP promotion spotlight What time period do you belong in? Print Ads Medical FRANCISCAN HEALTH - HOSPITALS - Ad from 2019-10-06 18 hrs ago ST MARGARET REGIONAL 24 JOLIET STREET, DYER, IN 46311 219-865-2141 Ad Vault 1/4 pg Oct ad 18 hrs ago Recycling And Waste Reduction District Porter Co Govt Admin Ctr, Valparaiso, IN 46383 219-465-3695 Sale REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-10-06 18 hrs ago REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 1112 ROUTE 41, SUITE 112, SCHERERVILLE, IN 46375 219-525-1277 Website Insurance SARKEY INSURANCE - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Justin Sarkey Insurance 9467 Joliet St, Saint John, IN 46373 219-365-1958 Website Education DENMARK COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Denmark College 8101 POLO CLUB DRIVE, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 219-916-1619 Other STEINER HOMES - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Steiner Homes LTD Serving, Valparaiso, IN 46383 219-916-3744 Website Sale CLADCO - Ad from 2019-10-06 18 hrs ago CLADCO PO BOX 9035, HIGHLAND, IN 46322 219-972-2274 Education ANDREAN HIGH SCHOOL / ADMISSIONS OFFICE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 ANDREAN HIGH SCHOOL / ADMISSIONS OFFICE 5959 BROADWAY, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 219-887-5959 Sale MCFARLAND HOMES - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 Mcfarland Homes 2300 A RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE, Highland, IN 46322 219-934-9885 Website Office HSPA - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019