A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide inside a gas station in May. His alleged accomplice, who is referred to in court records as "an unidentified person," remained at large, police said.
Hobart police pulled over one of three men charged in a homicide early Saturday in Gary after he dropped a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at St. Mary Medical Center. The wounded man, the driver and a third man were charged Monday with murder. Police are still seeking a fourth suspect.
A 17-year-old was charged Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in a Meijer parking lot on Aug. 18.
A tank truck driver was spraying tar when a semi caused the vehicle to rollover, killing the driver at the scene, police reported.
Besides the 10-year-old girl, a man — whose age has not been disclosed by police or court records — was wounded in the shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 near Stefak Park at West 70th Place and Harrison Street in Merrillville. Another man, who is in his 20s and was described as autistic, was badly beaten in an earlier fight, records show.
Lowell High School student tests positive for coronavirus; 24 students were in contact, superintendent says
A total of 24 students and one staff member were identified as those who had close contact with the student, according to the letter that was sent on Sunday.
He faces 20 to 60 years in prison after admitting in a plea agreement he held a shotgun and held down his then-girlfriend's relative as two of his co-defendants raped her during a home invasion.
The Lake Central High School student as well as those who have had recent contact with the student have been directed to quarantine for 14 days.
Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police.
Brittany I. Stewart and Nathan Soria were first interviewed by police after Stewart's 76-year-old mother climbed out of a window and told a neighbor "Nathan" was going to kill her, but she escaped, court records state.