Patrick Rall from Immanuel Lutheran School goes out. Champions from 14 middle and elementary schools competed on Thursday evening at the 2019 Lake/Porter County District Spelling Bee in the auditorium of Wheeler High School. The top 10 spellers will go on to compete at the regional level in March as part of the path to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C.
Hammond EMS personnel on Tuesday take a shooting victim to a nearby ambulance for transport to an area hospital. Hammond police assisted Calumet City police in an investigation of the shooting in Calumet City. The victim made his way to the Hammond side of State Line Avenue before collapsing near an apartment building on Waltham Street, police said.
Munster's Kyle Adams, right, shares a congratulatory handshake with head coach Mat Pavlovich after finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday, during the boys swimming state finals in Indianapolis.
Riley Kuzos, center, of Schererville, portrays Pink Diamond as she joined thousands who showed up Saturday for the Northwest Indiana Comic-Con at the Halls of St. George in Schererville.
John Luke, The Times
Student physical therapist Allison Amato helps 10-year-old Connor Lessard stand during a therapy session at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Marquette Catholic players celebrate after defeating Vincennes Rivet 57-36 to repeat as Class A state champions Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Patrick Rall from Immanuel Lutheran School goes out. Champions from 14 middle and elementary schools competed on Thursday evening at the 2019 Lake/Porter County District Spelling Bee in the auditorium of Wheeler High School. The top 10 spellers will go on to compete at the regional level in March as part of the path to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Hammond EMS personnel on Tuesday take a shooting victim to a nearby ambulance for transport to an area hospital. Hammond police assisted Calumet City police in an investigation of the shooting in Calumet City. The victim made his way to the Hammond side of State Line Avenue before collapsing near an apartment building on Waltham Street, police said.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster's Kyle Adams, right, shares a congratulatory handshake with head coach Mat Pavlovich after finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday, during the boys swimming state finals in Indianapolis.