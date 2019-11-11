Krystal Quagliara, of Hammond, leads warm-ups during a class at CLASS UFC Gym Wednesday in Munster. She recently published a book called "The Playful Trainer," in which she writes about how fun and play can be used to get people more active.
Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a lull in the morning at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teaches seventh and eighth grade at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
Michigan's Matt McGlynn, left, and Purdue Northwest's Drake Ott compete for possession Saturday at Bulldog Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Members of the Munster American Legion Post 16 give a 21-gun salute at the Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday at Stoney Run County Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Peyton Krutz, right, holds up the 5A sectional trophy Friday after the Vikings defeated LaPorte 45-0.
Kale Wilk, The Times
As part of training, Northwest Regional SWAT members use explosives to breach a door to a vacant house Wednesday in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John Luke, The Times
