- Updated
Desmond L. Crews, 23, was captured by a Hammond police officer after a father of one of the trick-or-treaters began chasing him from the scene of the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records state.
- Updated
The employee appeared concerned about being held to blame for the group's arrest and said he only wanted Tiauna Lee to leave, police said.
- Updated
"I tried explaining to her these things are still illegal in Indiana, however, she refused to listen," Portage police said.
- Updated
Desmond L. Crews, 23, fired 13 to 14 rounds from an AK-style pistol into two Gary apartments occupied by a total of four people in 2019, court records show.
- Updated
The defense offered up several possible reasons to doubt the state's theory, but a prosecutor said the only reasonable conclusion was the defendant killed a woman and dumped her body in Illinois.
- Updated
The mother said Brian Wadas denied molesting the child in a text message conversation, "but also alluded that if anything happened, he did not remember because he was asleep," according to police.
- Updated
The man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and his current condition is not known.
- Updated
Andrean's Drayk Bowen is the highest-rated Region recruit since 2006 Merrillville graduate James Aldridge, rated No. 27 nationally by Rivals, who chose Notre Dame.
- Updated
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
- Updated
A Portage man who was wanted for the murder of two men in Hammond was arrested in California, police said.