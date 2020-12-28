The Times Photos of the Week
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Leon Taylor.
HOBART — Southlake Mall removed an employee at its Santa photo set from the premises after she charged and screamed at a customer in what a wi…
"No, no," Porter County Police Lt. Kevin Van Kley says as he spots part of the child's debris-buried body. As the child cries, he and others begin lifting away the debris from the collapsed house.
Three people were pronounced dead Thursday following an accident in the 15000 block of Grant St.
“What gives you, a black (N-word), the right to stop a white man!” a slurring, sweaty white New Chicago man said to a black police officer Aug. 9, court records state.
A woman told police she, victim Masceo Robinson and defendant Princess Thurman had recently agreed to attempt to maintain a "polyamorous" relationship. Thurman fatally shot Robinson inside the woman's Merrillville apartment Sunday after an argument, court records state.
Investigators have determined that one of the vehicles went over the center line of the road, crashing into a northbound car.
Naula T. Francis, 18, put down the gun as she and others in group left the home, and the father used it to fire several shots at them from his porch as they drove away with his children, court records state.
“Munster’s backyard” will be redeveloped over the next five years to become home to businesses that will employ a projected 2,700 people.
The Indiana Gaming Commission temporarily halted the transfer of casino equipment and supplies to the new Hard Rock Casino that was supposed to begin next month from Gary's Majestic Star casinos.