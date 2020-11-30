The Times Photos of the Week
The vehicle that struck Fanslau was described as a dark-colored late 2000’s model Ford Eagle with Indiana plates.
Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann Kerner, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in an attempt to hide her Internet Protocol address.
The Lake County health officer is enacting new restrictions on business operations that are significantly more stringent than the "red" county standards recently imposed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Hobart Police have responded to the home in the past for overdose calls and interacted with residents known to abuse controlled substances, including heroin, police said.
One of the individuals who fled has been found and the other two remain at large, police said.
Terrel McCollum, 38, admitted he was home when his co-defendant, Paulatanisha Montgomery-Hilton, 30, whipped the girl's legs with a belt and electrical cord Nov. 5, 2019, at their Merrillville home.
The more-than-a-half-mile-long display that features thousands of lights is set to be lit up Friday. The drive-thru spectacle will run from 5-9 p.m. on select dates through Dec. 30.
A man was stabbed to death inside his home Thanksgiving night, Hammond police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Police found one teen hiding underneath a mobile home after an aviation unit spotted him from above.
The teens were traveling east on Ind. 14 when they struck a farming implement being towed by a tractor, causing their car to become engulfed in flames.