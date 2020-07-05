The Times Photos of the Week
Indiana won't move on to the final stage of its Back on Track reopening plan just yet. Here's what you need to know about the state's new Stage 4.5.
A doctor and two advanced practice nurses have been charged with illegally prescribing medications out of clinics in East Chicago and Gary.
Eight Northwest Indiana school districts plan to reopen this fall on their scheduled start dates.
Brian Kunze, who was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Porter County, has been charged with receiving child pornography, officials say.
The next morning, several witnesses listened to a phone call in which the defendant apologized and said, "I didn't mean it," records allege.
A 16-year-old Schererville girl is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound at a house party late Friday in Schererville. The victim was later airlifted.
Mike Kowal, a former Region paramedic who died Tuesday, is remembered by family and colleagues as a selfless individual who devoted his time to helping others.
Trenton Schroeder, of Lowell, was last known to be in the Highland/Hammond area, his mother said.
Jaclyn Seberger, 29, of Lowell, is only the fourth female to be hired by the department in its history — and the first to be hired since 1990.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding Roderick (Rod) Moore, who reportedly suffers from dementia, police said.