The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
They found medics attempting to revive a 45-year-old Griffith woman, who had no pulse and was not breathing on her own, police said.
- Updated
Mark J. Halliburton, 38, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Lake Criminal Court records show.
- Updated
Police said they found David Hobbs wandering around in the store appearing impaired and with fresh "track marks" on his arm.
- Updated
Both individuals are believed to be in the Porter County area, likely staying with friends or family, police said.
- Updated
The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 1400 North, which is just east of Ind. 49, an official said.
- Updated
One resident suffered minor injuries and there were no fatalities among people or pets, firefighters said.
- Updated
The shooter was identified as Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference.
- Updated
Miller resident Gary Ian Goldberg died at the age of 77.
- Updated
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
- Updated
A man shot late Tuesday told police he had met up with someone to fight, and when that person arrived, someone else showed up with them and began firing shots, an official said.