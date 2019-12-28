East Chicago firefighter Willie Hernandez, center, raises his fist as other firefighters and supporters applaud on Dec. 23 after the East Chicago Common Council passed an ordinance on second reading to roll back shift changes for the fire department.
Calumet players wear T-shirts commemorating the late Curtis Walton Jr. on Dec. 21 as they stand for the national anthem before their game against Griffith. A banner honoring Walton Jr. hangs in the background behind the basket.
Two-year-old Marie Mitchell, of Gary, picks out a candy cane to go with her meal on Wednesday at the Spirit of Christmas dinner in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Knox’s Felicity Olejniczak comes in to block the shot of Hanover Central’s Julia Blue in the third quarter of the Wildcat Winter Classic championship game on Friday in Cedar Lake.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hanover Central’s T.J. Burt celebrates drawing a foul after making a basket against Lake Central in semifinals of the Highland Holiday Hoopfest on Friday night at Highland High School.
John Luke The Times
Meadow Schumacher, 7, left, and Lauryn Gaudry, 10, team up to wrap a present for Clayton's Gift of Hope on Dec. 22.
John J. Watkins, The Times
