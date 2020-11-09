The Times Photos of the Week
The Times will report results from state and local races as they are updated throughout the night.
Customers rushed in first thing to the Blythe's Sport Shops in Valparaiso and Griffith and snatched up 80,000 rounds of 9mm ammo in 30 minutes Tuesday, according to Chief Operating Officer Kyle Goranson.
Terry Lee, 22, of Calumet City, and Christian J. Gordon, 17, of Lansing, were charged Monday in two separate felony cases in Lake Criminal Court.
Law enforcement have launched a manhunt for a person wanted in connection a Lowell woman's murder.
Officers found a male inside a car who had been shot several times, along with another person with a single gunshot wound inside a nearby home, police said.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is looking to hire 200 full- and part-time table games dealers for its new, land-based gaming facility in Gary. No experience is required.
The girl said she was lying on her bed when Craig Hogue began rubbing her back and then reached under her shirt and rubbed her breast, Porter County police said.
Two armed men attacked officers who were investigating a shots fired call early Wednesday, police said.
Hundreds of students and staff have been quarantined Northwest Indiana schools this week. Here's a look at the numbers and the pandemic's continued affect on school operations.