The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 61-year-old man told police he was looking to sell a food stamp card that contained $98.65 for $50 so he could pay his rent.
- Updated
"Ms. Jones stated (in excited utterance) she was there with twenty other people and a cousin was supposed to have paid for her meal," police said.
- Updated
She scanned the items and left the store without making an attempt to pay, according to police.
- Updated
Inside the school, a basketball game was underway, however it ended early around 9 p.m. with minutes to go.
- Updated
Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said the blast took place in a slag pit.
- Updated
The boy's mother, Kylie E. Fugate, 23, and her boyfriend, Joseph R. Pridemore Sr., 32, both of Gary, each were charged in connection with the boy's homicide, newly unsealed court records show.
- Updated
"This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are awaiting autopsy results from the Lake County coroner's office," Schererville police said.
- Updated
Another 6,164 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 113% from 2,898 confirmed daily infections three weeks ago.
- Updated
The Gary Housing Authority failed to follow statutory requirements when it acquired a building at 624 Broadway, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
- Updated
Authorities think one of the suspects was tipped off about the arrest of the other two because he was taken into custody while en route to a Chicago bus station, the U.S. Marshals Service said.