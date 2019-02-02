The second of five abandoned, blighted homes tied to notorious serial killer Darren Vann has been demolished. On Monday, an excavator operated by Nakia Johnson smashed the walls of a home at 2200 Massachusetts St.
Crown Point's bench reacts after Jessica Carrothers was fouled and her basket counted Saturday during a 4A basketball sectional semifinal at Lowell High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The Hammond Fire Department responded to a fire in subzero temperatures on Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of 163rd Place.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Chesterton's Jaclyn Klimczak helps bring out the sectional trophy Saturday at Chesterton. The Trojans won their 20th straight title.
Kale Wilk, The Times
South Shore Line commuters disembark from an eastbound train Tuesday at the Hammond station. The railroad has begun the process of seeking a manufacturer for new rail cars.
Kale Wilk, The Times
